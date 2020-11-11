UPMC ready for COVID-19 spike

As the nation sees an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, a vaccine is on the way, and one major medical corporation says they’re ready for an increase in hospitalizations.

UPMC reports COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization are less severe than those in the spring. Cases requiring ventilators, ICU, and treatments are also down by about 50%.

Doctors are urging the community to stay vigilant as they can’t pin-point a direct reason for the increase in cases, rather attributing it to several factors like cooler weather, people not wearing their mask and gatherings.

“The virus doesn’t care about our fatigue. We must continue to practice the basic public health principles that we know work. Wear your mask,” said Donald Yealy, M.D., UPMC Senior Medical Director.

