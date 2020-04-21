UPMC updates on patient care and testing

UPMC leaders held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the new system-wide COVID-19 testing plans as well as their plan to safely restore essential patient care.

Officials at UPMC said their COVID-19 caseload has not reached the high levels that the center was prepared for.

Officials added that the caseload across the entire UPMC system remains at low levels that are manageable in their facilities.

Dr. Donald Yealy said UPMC now plans to dedicate more time for other essential patient care.

“None of the current or former guidelines ever denied the capability of doing essential care they just put different types of requirements on that we will be fully with inside of those and our goal now is to expand that to those who have delayed their care or put off their care because of concerns or because of safety issues,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC Chair of Emergency Medicine.

Leaders at UPMC confirmed across all of there facilities under 120 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 virus.

The leaders at UPMC also added that this is not a significant increase in COVID-19 patients from last week and patients who have the virus are recovering rapidly.