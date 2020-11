UPMC Urgent Care Centers are now offering COVID-19 testing.

The hospital giant says expanding testing to UPMC Urgent Care Centers creates greater access and convenience for patients as positive cases continue to rise.

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a physician order or as part of an urgent care examination.

Test results are available in 2 to 5 days.

In Erie there are two urgent care centers, one in Summit Towne Center on Peach Street and another at West 26th and Legion Road.