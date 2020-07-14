Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith tests positive for coronavirus

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) tested positive for coronavirus, according to his office. (File Photo)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) is positive for coronavirus, his office confirmed to WFXR News.

Griffith, who represents the sprawling 9th District from Salem west to the Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia borders, developed symptoms and was tested over the weekend.

“Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District,” a statement from his office says.

In Congress since 2011, Griffith was previously a Virginia State Delegate from 1994 to 2011.

Griffith is not he first member of Congress to test positive. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) announced May 28 that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Other congressmen to test positive for coronavirus include Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), Ben McAdams (D-Utah), Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.), and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.).

