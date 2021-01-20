Visit Erie teams up with local restaurants to encourage residents to eat local

As the restaurant industry is struggling during the pandemic, Visit Erie is doing their part to encourage folks to eat local.

Here is more on one of those restaurants who is teaming up with Visit Erie.

BrewErie is hoping that this will be a boost for business. Erie Restaurant Week 2021 starts next week and offers a special menu for 25 Erie restaurants.

The goal is to support your favorite local eatery.

Twenty five businesses are participating and offering special deals for dine in or take out. These restaurants are encouraging people to help the local businesses.

The owner of BrewErie at Union Station, Chris Sirianni, said that he is thankful to be part of this promotion.

“I think the hardest thing is not knowing what next week is going to bring. Whether you are doing carry out only or doing 50 percent or not seating anybody, it has been a long ten months of guessing what to expect next,” said Chris Sirianni, Owner of The BrewErie at Union Station.

How tough has the pandemic been for Sirianni’s business? Sirianni said that he has seen a more or less just in the past couple of weeks alone.

“It’s hard to compare notes because we are always operating under different circumstances and regulations. So it’s really hard to compare. For the most part people seem comfortable to come in, but we get a lot of carry out too, so it’s a balance,” said Sirianni.

The BrewErie is now cross promoting dine in and carry out dining.

John Oliver with Visit Erie said that the main goal is to have the business still be here when the pandemic is over.

“No industry has been hit harder than restaurants in terms of this pandemic and what we are hoping that for this is that people support these restaurants so when we move out of the pandemic, the restaurants will still be there for us to enjoy fully,” said John Oliver from Visit Erie.

The promotion will last two weeks from January 24th to February 6th.

For a full list of the restaurants taking part in this promotion, click here.