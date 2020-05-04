VisitErie works on plan to restart tourism economy once the pandemic passes

VisitErie is the group usually working on how to market the area’s tourism.

Now the group has become a recovery task force while working on how to restart the tourism economy when the pandemic passes.

The report is being sent to local elected officials to outline safety precautions that will be taken when allowed to reopen.

“We recognize that tourism is a huge economic impact and driver for the community about 1.2 billion dollars in visitor spending upwards of 17,000 jobs are hospitality related,” said John Oliver, President of VisitErie.

This is why VisitErie created a tourism recovery task force to outline the industry’s plan for reopening businesses with safety protocols.

“We’re anxious to see that we can get our residents back working again serving visitors, but only if it can be done when we’re assured that the healthy, health and safety of our residents really comes first,” said Oliver.

The Vice President of Operations at Waldameer who contributed to the tourism task force is saying the safety of the community comes first.

“Waldameer’s main focus has always been the safety of our employees and guests number one with all the attractions we have that’s our utmost priority and that won’t change,” said Brian Gorman, Vice President of Operations at Waldameer.

Employees at Waldameer and VisitErie explain this isn’t a marketing tactic. This report outlines Erie’s plan to re-establish tourism when it’s safe.

“We’re not actively advertising or promoting Erie. What we’re trying to do through social media is keep Erie top of the mind awareness when we were telling visitors we’ll be here when it is safe to travel,” said Oliver.

Their reported included information on what each category of tourism businesses are doing to ensure readiness to reopen.