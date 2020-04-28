Volunteers for United Way of Erie County and other local nonprofits remain on the frontlines during COVID-19

United Way of Erie County and other local nonprofits continue to have their volunteers at the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the United Way of Erie County has 184 volunteers, but they are searching for more volunteers.

Their main focus, along with many other nonprofits, is to make sure the needs of the community are taken care of. Volunteers have been helping with meals, cleaning and more.

Many volunteers also encourage you not to be afraid to lend a hand during this crucial time.

If you’d like to find out how to volunteer with the United Way of Erie County you can visit https://www.unitedwayerie.org/.