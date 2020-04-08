Volunteers needed to help make cloth face masks for Erie County residents

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has asked ServErie to help find and create more than 1,000 face masks for Erie County residents.

Executive Director of ServErie, Marcus Atkinson, says the goal is to make sure everyone in Erie County has a face mask.

Right now, there is a need for volunteers to help create the masks, as well as, providing supplies like fabric and elastic bands.

“We want to see as many people protected as possible, especially our most vulnerable residents. This is a time across the county and around the globe that people are coming together so we can keep each other safe. This is part of that greater effort,” said Marcus Atkinson, Executive Director, ServErie.

You can sign up to help make face masks on PA 211.