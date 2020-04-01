Wabtec employees express concerns while working during COVID-19 pandemic

Employees at the Erie Wabtec plant continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the company gets the “okay” from the state to work as a “life sustaining business.”

The company is taking sanitary precautions, while yet workers still have some concerns.

UE 506 President Scott Slawson said while there’s a lot of precautions taking place, he’s still concerned not everyone is protected from the virus.

Employees were back to work at Wabtec in Lawrence Park on Monday, following a “life sustaining” waiver passed by the state to continue work.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said she wanted the health departments environmental team to inspect the facility for sanitation procedures.

“I have been asking my staff to be allowed into the plant to see what kind of measures they had put in place for the safety of their employees and eventually that becomes the safety of our community,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The Department of Community and Economic Development also ordered Wabtec to allow the county health department in.

No details on their visit were made public Tuesday afternoon. A Wabtec worker who wishes to remain anonymous shared photos with us.

The employee said the company is providing minimal cleaning supplies to use while at work. This leaves employees anxious about their own health.

UE 506 President Scott Slawson said that Wabtec needs to do more for it’s employees to ensure their health and safety during this pandemic.

“What I would like to see is only those essential services per what the governor says in operation, but that does not require our entire workforce in that plant building locomotives for foreign countries,” said Scott Slawson, President of UE Local 506.

Slawson added while he doesn’t want the company to completely shut down, he believes only essential work should be done.

“It’s almost impossible at times to do that at work and when you’re working with a facility the size of ours even maintaining sanitation levels. We’re taking resources away from hospitals and medical professionals, I think that is irresponsible,” said Slawson.

We attempted to reach out tonight to a Wabtec representative before airtime, however they did not get back to us.