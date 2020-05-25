Waldameer continues to be closed until green phase while losing revenue and spring business

Waldameer Park continues to be closed until Erie enters into the green phase. Though the park is closed, construction is being done to put up new slides.

Like many other local attractions, Waldameer is losing their spring business and their revenue.

Around this time of year the park is usually busy with school field trips, tourist and local visitors.

The owner of Waldameer said that when it comes to reopening there are a lot of unanswered questions and little direction from the state.

“It’s hard to find out what we’re doing, when we are doing and how. When we are going to open, we have no idea,” said Paul Nelson, Owner of Waldameer Park.

Nelson added that normally each summer the park hires 600 employees including life guards.

The application process this summer has been called to a halt since the park cannot conduct lifeguard certification tests.