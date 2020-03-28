Waldameer makes construction and employment adjustments due to COVID-19

The construction halt is putting a pause on some different projects at Waldameer this year.

Waldameer was in the middle of putting up their newest slides at the water park along with a family roller coaster in the amusement park.

Owner Paul Nelson explained that they have now also laid off all of their full time employees.

However, in order to help with the transition, Nelson said they’ve guaranteed full employment pay through the year.

Nelson also explained that the park will also be helping employees with carrying hospitalization and other expenses while they are not working.

The park is now waiting on the government in order to determine when they will be back up to continue construction.