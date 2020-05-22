Waldameer Park will not be open for Memorial Day weekend for first time in park’s history

For the first time in history Waldameer Park will not open for Memorial Day weekend.

The amusement and water park has served as an Erie favorite for people to gather at and enjoy picnics.

Waldameer’s owner explained that if the park isn’t open by the end of June or early July they will most likely not open at all this summer.

One thing they are continuing to work on during the closure is construction projects happening inside the park.

“Quite a few people have bought season passes and they want to know what we are going to do. We say to anybody that wants to have their season pass, money, we will send it back, we’re not going to keep it. We are hoping that if you want your season pass and don’t use it this year it’s good for next year,” said Paul Nelson, owner, Waldameer Park & Water World.

Waldameer first opened in 1896, 124 years ago. It is one of the oldest amusement parks in the country.