Waldameer to open in early July with regulations and new attractions

Waldameer Park & Waterworld will be opening for the 2020 season on Friday July 3rd.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the park will now be limiting its capacity to 50%. The park will not be including any free admission at this time except for children under the age of one.

At this time no admission tickets will be sold at the park. All guests must now purchase admission tickets in advance of their visit online at waldameer.com

Guests over the age of two will be required to wear a mask while visiting the park.

Waldameer is proud to announce that this year the park has added two new attractions including a six lane rally racer water slide and the new whirlwind family spinning coaster.

The rally racer is the largest and most costly slide to date and almost matches the water park’s giant wave pool.

The new whirlwind family spinning coaster joins the parks four other roller coasters and will be a ride for the whole family.

Directly across from the new whirlwind coaster will be a new gourmet popcorn stand that the park has recently added.

This popcorn stand will feature a variety of delicious flavored popcorn along with many other treats including cotton candy and candy apples.

The park has also added a new covered seating area located nearby the popcorn stand to provide shaded seating for enjoyable eating.

As a local family-owned and operated business, Waldameer has always strived to put the health and safety of it’s guests and staff above all else.

Waldameer has taken the precautions and necessary steps in order to comply with the COVID-19 regulations.