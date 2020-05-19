Warren City Council asks Governor Tom Wolf to open in green phase

Members of the Warren City Council have unanimously approved a letter to Governor Tom Wolf asking that the city be approved to completely re-open in phase green soon as is reasonable.

That vote came during council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night.

Council members are arguing that there have been no COVID positive cases in the city and only in two cases in the entire county.

The letter said that the damage from closing businesses is much worse than the impact of the virus and that the economic damage could last for years.

No word has yet to come on what the governor thinks of this request.