Warren County officials are taking a second look at the first COVID-19 death reported

Warren County officials say they are taking a second look at whether or not the first COVID-19 death reported there was from Warren County.

The obituary for 84-year-old Judith Melzer Bush says she died April 17th from the virus.

She moved to Ohio with her husband and operated a successful daycare business for 40 years.

She later moved to the Corry area where she taught skiing at Peek’n Peak.

State officials will be contracted to determine exactly where the woman was from when she passed.

Also, Erie native Jean Colby Canfield Phillis has died of COVID-19 as well.

She was one of two people who died in a Hornell, New York nursing home.

She was 82-years-old and resident of Elderwood at Hornell, an independent living and long term care facility.

She was a 1955 graduate of Academy High School and was customer service representative for Parker White Metal in Fairview for 50 years.

Phillis was one of two residents to die at Elderwood at Hornell and is one of 14 nursing home residents to die in the Hornell region.

Stueben County in New York has seen 196 cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths.