Warren County prepares to move into yellow phase and safely reopen

Warren County will be moving into the yellow phase this Friday. County leaders say that they are taking steps to safely reopen.

With only one confirmed case of COVID-19, some even think the county should move into the green phase.

Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said that businesses are ready to open.

“The businesses that I spoke to really care about their customers. Safety is their number one priority. We have not had any folks that are bad actors,” said Eggleston.

Eggleston said the county is focused on making sure that the businesses have what they need to open safely.

“I think that once everybody feels like that is taken care of, then moving forward to green then moving beyond is a very real possibility and we feel like Warren County is very well positioned,” said Eggleston.

The owner of Gaugh’s Drug Store said that he is glad to see people coming back to downtown.

“At the same time I am concerned that by opening up, we are going to allow that people to be able to come back into the town and bring the virus in here now,” said Scott Newton, Owner of Gaughn’s Drug Store.

Some people that we spoke to say it’s about time they got back to business.

“People are loosing their livelihoods. Some of them lost their jobs. There is no money and the way to get things going again is to get this city back open, get it opened up,” said Ed Zieralski, Warren Resident.

The County Commissioner said that while they are anxious to get back to business, safety is still their number one priority.