Warren County School Board holds meeting to approve terms of settlement for battle with parents over face masks

We continue our coverage on the legal battle over face masks between parents and the Warren County School District.

After a motion was filed to delay a scheduled hearing back in October, the Warren County School Board is hosting a board meeting on November 22nd to approve the terms for the settlement.

If the terms are approved, a consent order will be filed to the courts to resolve the case.

