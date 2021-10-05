Warren County Schools required to temporarily enforce universal masking

Warren County schools will now be required to temporarily enforce universal masking.

Nine families have since sued the Warren County School District in fears of safety for their kids.

The district passed a policy that allows students to opt out of wearing a mask without having to show proof of a doctors signature or documentation.

During the public hearing on the afternoon of October 5th at the Erie Federal Courthouse, the judge heard from both sides which included board member and an attorney.

After hearing sufficient evidence, the U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter announced that a temporary restraining order is now in place for Warren County schools to immediately enforce universal masking.

“The parents are very concerned about the well being and safety of their children and being exposed to being infected by COVID because there are students in school without masks on without any documentation,” said Ken Behrend, Attorney.

This temporary restraining order will be reassessed on Wednesday October 13th when they return to court for an evidentiary hearing.

