Warren County to offer free COVID-19 testing Dec. 10-14

Warren County will soon offer free COVID-19 testing for the community.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, along with the County Commissioners and Department of Public Safety, announced today a drive-thru and walk-in testing clinic will be held from Dec. 10-14 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The testing clinic will be located in the Israel Building on the State Hospital Grounds at 677 Hospital Drive.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free to anyone ages three and older. Up to 450 people can be tested per day.

No appointment or symptoms needed for testing.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card and a registration will also be completed on-site. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed for the test with no copay. If you do not have insurance, your test will still be free.

Test results can be expected in two to seven days.