Warren School District discovers cost to cover legal fees in mask mandate lawsuit

The Warren County School District learned what it will cost them after going against the state’s mask mandate for schools.

The lawsuit over facemasks is between the school district and parents which began back in October of 2021.

Several parents are suing the district over its refusal to enforce the mandate.

According to the school district’s lawyer, Michael Musone, the district will have to pay the parent’s legal fees and costs which Musone says is $28,000.

This money is covered by the school’s insurance carrier.