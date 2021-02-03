Watch: Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin gives COVID-19 vaccine update

(NEXSTAR) - A British teenager who has been in a coma for the past ten months has just woken up, according to local reporting from the United Kingdom.

Joseph Flavill, 19, was in a serious car accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury on March 1 of last year — before much of the world locked down to the COVID-19 pandemic, Staffordshire Live first reported. When Flavill awoke nearly 11 months later, the teen had no knowledge of the pandemic.