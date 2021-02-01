Watch: Department of Labor & Industry gives update on PEUC, PUA Programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is telling people not to share their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media. It increases the risk of identity theft and helps scammers make fake ones.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use," BBB said.