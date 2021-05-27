Pennsylvania’s mask order to be lifted by June 28

Pennsylvania’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced today that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.

“After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

“Yesterday we hit a milestone with 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine,” she said. “That’s a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June.”

“The Department of Health will continue to make getting a vaccine as convenient as possible by making it widely available and supporting equitable and effective efforts to reach every Pennsylvanian who wants it.”

To date, 52.7 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7 percent of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Find vaccination locations near you at Vaccines.gov or text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish.

Once the statewide masking order is lifted, Pennsylvania will continue to follow the CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.

The department of health also recommends to still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.