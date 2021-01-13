Watch Live: Erie County COVID-19 update

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Juarez on Wednesday, and several front-line health workers received the first shots.

“It’s a great day … we started vaccinating healthcare workers,” said Dr. Arturo Valenzuela, head of the Chihuahua state Health Department in Juarez. “This is but one step toward (controlling) the pandemic, but like we’ve been saying, the best vaccine is prevention.”