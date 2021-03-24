Watch Live: Erie County COVID-19 update

(WETM) – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, as part of a coalition of 12 attorneys general, are calling on Facebook and Twitter "to take stronger measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 vaccine disinformation being spread by anti-vaxxers on their social media platforms.

In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the attorney generals urged both CEOs "to immediately and fully enforce company guidelines against vaccine misinformation in an effort to prevent needless infection and death and to hasten America’s road to recovery."