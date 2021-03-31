Watch: Erie County COVID-19 update

Today, 43 new cases were reported in Erie County, bringing the cumulative total to 18,684.

There are 19 total hospitalizations, and 4 people on ventilators in the county.

Charlotte Berringer, director of community health services at the Erie County Department of Health, provided updates on the new variant and the vaccine schedule at today’s press briefing.

Charles Barber, CEO of Erie County Care Management, also shared an update on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program at today’s briefing.

Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male. The breakdown of cumulative cases by race/ethnicity is as follows:

54% White residents

7% African American/Black residents

2% Asian residents

1% Other

36% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 59% are unknown.

The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

1% are ages 0-4

2% are ages 5-9

8% are ages 10-18

12% are ages 19-24

38% are ages 25-49

21% are ages 50-64

18% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.