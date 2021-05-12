Erie County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19; 1 new death

Watch today's update on #COVID19 in Erie County:Posted by Erie County Department of Health on Wednesday, May 12, 2021
The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 11:59 p.m. on May 11.
This brings the cumulative total in the county to 20,559, with 463 total deaths (reported in NEDSS.)
There are 23 current hospitalizations, with four people on ventilators in Erie County.
