Watch: Erie County COVID-19 update

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Digital Exclusive
YourErie Roots
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Whats New
Alexa Flash News Brief
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Crews battle Wednesday afternoon house fire in Conneaut Lake
Are we being watched? Study finds many stars with prime view of Earth
‘Jeopardy!’ apologizes for using insensitive term to describe medical condition: ‘Outdated and inaccurate’
Last supermoon of 2021: ‘Strawberry Moon’ to shine bright Thursday
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2021 Spring Severe Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
East-West All-Stars Play to 3-3 Tie
Video
Torkelson Feeling Right at Home with SeaWolves
Video
Merriott Captures 2021 EDGA Match-Play Championship
Video
Torkelson Helps Erie Get Series Split Versus Altoona
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Destination PA
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Your Home
Community
Destination PA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
Contests
Celebrating Seniors
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Email newsletter signup
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Watch: Erie County COVID-19 update
Coronavirus
Posted:
Jun 23, 2021 / 02:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2021 / 02:56 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
Crews battle Wednesday afternoon house fire in Conneaut Lake
Are we being watched? Study finds many stars with prime view of Earth
‘Jeopardy!’ apologizes for using insensitive term to describe medical condition: ‘Outdated and inaccurate’
More News