Watch Live: Erie County COVID-19 update

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. health and defense officials are laying out COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans Wednesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will give an update with several advisers to "Operation Warp Speed," the Trump administration's effort to produce and distribute safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier in the day, senior defense officials briefed the media on the Defense Department's phased strategy for administering and distributing vaccines.