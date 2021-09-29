Coronavirus: Erie County reports three new deaths from COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28 with three new deaths.
This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 25,419, with 511 total deaths reported in NEDSS.
According to Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, the case count for 2021 has surpassed the count from 2020, and 24 deaths have been reported in the last 30 days.
Masking Order
The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.
A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.
Get Vaccinated
Find vaccines near you:
- text your ZIP Code to 438829
- visit vaccines.gov
- call 1-800-232-0233
Breakthrough Cases
According to Melissa Lyon, the director of the Erie County Department of Health, the rate of breakthrough cases are 358 per 100,000 vaccinated individuals. As of the most recent data from Sept. 20, Erie County had administered 269,728 vaccines.
“While they are breakthrough cases,” said Lyon in Wednesday’s press briefing, “these individuals have less severe symptoms of COVID-19, many do not require hospitalization and many require less intense recoveries.”
Get Tested
Where you can get tested for COVID-19:
- Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry
- Monday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie
- Thursday, Oct. 7, 5 to 8 p.m. Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie
For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.
