Erie County reports 127 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 27,409, with 520 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Melissa Lyon, the director of the Erie County Department of Health, said in the first nine months of 2021 — from Jan. 1 to Oct. 4 — 91 percent of the 771,734 COVID-19 cases reported were in unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated patients. This rate of transmission is 5.6 times higher than in people who were fully vaccinated.

Locally, in Erie County, Lyon said the percentage of breakthrough cases for the month of September was 5.3 percent.

Lyon added 93 percent of the 7,625 COVID-19-related deaths in that same span were in unvaccinated people, a rate six times higher than those who are vaccinated.

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE.

