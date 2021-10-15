Gov. Wolf announces grant program to promote community COVID-19 vaccine outreach

PHILADELPHIA — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf joined local lawmakers, community leaders and medical professionals in North Philadelphia to highlight a new grant program to support the outreach of community organizations on COVID-19 vaccines.

“Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to increase, protecting our health and the health of our most vulnerable individuals who are unable to get the vaccine yet; namely, children under age 12,” Gov. Wolf said. “While we’ve made great strides, there is still work to be done. There are many trusted grassroots organizations that are using their established relationships in our communities to raise awareness, reduce hesitancy and address barriers to vaccine access. This grant program will put money and resources into the hands of the best people to do this work.”

The $5 million COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program is available to eligible organizations, such as non-profits, child care and educational institutions. The program will provide grants from $10,000 up to $100,000 to support proactive, targeted outreach efforts.

70 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated. However, many communities are still experiencing disparities in vaccination, including Black/African Americans, Latinx, the LGBTQ community, low-income people, the homeless, people without Internet access and people living in rural or geographically-isolated areas.

“Getting every eligible Pennsylvanian vaccinated is our goal,” Gov. Wolf said. “That’s what we need to do to end this pandemic and innovative programs like this one will help us get there. I encourage all Pennsylvanians who haven’t been vaccinated to visit a pharmacy or a vaccine clinic today to get your shot.”

Eligible applicants can submit applications through Nov. 1. Full instructions and program guidelines to apply can be found HERE.

