Watch Live: Gov. Wolf, Sec. of Health give COVID-19 update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 23 that there were 4,762 new cases, in addition to 7,075 new cases reported Sunday, November 22, for a two-day total of 11,837 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 314,401.

The department also reported 41 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, November 21, and 28 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 22, for a total of 9,870 deaths.