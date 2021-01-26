Watch Live: L&I gives update on PEUC, PUA programs

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 25.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 14,985, with 366 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 55,484 negatives reported.

There are currently 3,062 active cases in Erie County, and 11,557 recovered cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com, or on the YourErie 2Go App.