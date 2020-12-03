Watch Live: Sec. of Health, Emergency Medicine Doctor to discuss recent COVID-19 related hospital surge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all volunteered to get their COVID-19 vaccines on camera in an effort to boost public confidence in the vaccine's safety, CNN reported Wednesday.

In an interview with SiriusXM that's set to air Thursday, Obama said that he would have no worries about taking the vaccine if it's approved and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, deems it safe.