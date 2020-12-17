Watch Live: Secretary of Health to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution across PA

(NEXSTAR) - Vaccinations are underway in the United States, but after seven people who received the injection - four in Pfizer-BioNTech's trial and three in Moderna's trial - developed Bell's palsy, a weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles, misinformation is now spreading online.

Although Bell's palsy sounds alarming - the symptoms cause half of the face to appear as if it's drooping, according to the Mayo Clinic - it's more common than people think and usually goes away within weeks or a few months.