Wattsburg Area School District lifts mask mandate

After a long wait, the mask mandate in Wattsburg has been lifting following a school board meeting that took place on February 21st.

Parents who attended this meeting had one concern while going into the meeting, will the mask mandate finally be lifted?

Parents showed up on the evening of February 21st in fear that the board was going to keep the mask mandate. The mandate however was voted down.

Now parents are left cheering over the news.

Stephanie Gradler, a Wattsburg parent, went to the meeting for her son who she said just wants to show up at school and talk to his friends without having to wear a mask.

“He is just going to be so happy. He knew we were coming today. He just kept asking me to fight for him and I’m like dude I promise I will never give up on you. I’m so happy for him and all the other kids,” said Stephanie Gradler, Parent.

Even though there is no more mandate, the board president was the only one in favor of keeping the mask mandate in place while every one else voted against it.

“Making sure that our children know either way that they have a choice that they can make,” said Amanda Farrell, Board Vice President.

“They did the right thing. They reflected the feelings of the community and just relieved that it’s over,” said Michael Benedict, Parent.

Parents said that they are happy that the mask mandate for the school is lifted, but they also said that this should have happened sooner.

“I think it should have been lifted sooner, especially for the kids in school. I mean you can go out in public and not wear a mask,” said Gradler.

Starting on February 22nd, the students will have the option to wear a mask or not wear a mask. Masks are however no longer a requirement.

