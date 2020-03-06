Wayne County man tests positive for coronavirus

A male patient was treated at Carbondale Family Health in Lackawanna County on Wednesday.

Preliminary test results indicate the Wayne County man tested positive for COVID-19. However, the case will remain presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control confirms the diagnosis. According to Dr. James Cruse, medical director of Wayne Memorial Community Health, the patient had very mild symptoms and has self-quarantined himself for two weeks.

The employees of the hospital who cared for him are also under self-quarantine at this time. No patients who have been at the health center are at risk.