Ways to help reduce your anxiety and stress surrounding COVID-19

COVID-19 is causing a lot of stress and anxiety in the community.

But is being anxious and stressed okay? Professionals say yes.

They believe that panicking does no good, but planning can help reduce your anxiety.

By taking time to be mindful and implementing breathing exercises, you can control your anxiety and remain as calm as possible during this pandemic.

