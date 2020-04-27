Wearing masks can be uncomfortable, but it is important according to local physician

Universal masking continues to play an important role during this pandemic.

Dr. Kenneth Chinsky, a Pulmonary Physician for Allegheny Health Network told us that wearing a mask could cause discomfort, but it’s still important to do our part in keeping one another safe.

They suggest if the mask you are wearing is uncomfortable, you could find another option that best suits your needs. Wearing a mask daily is also unlikely to cause respiratory problems.

“It’s highly unlikely that wearing those masks will cause problems. It may cause a bit of an uncomfortable sensation when you need to take in a deep breath, but for most of the people who wear them it is something you can become accustomed to,” said Dr. Kenneth Chinsky, Pulmonary Physician at Allegheny Health Network.

Dr. Chinsky added that the benefits of wearing a mask far out weighs the discomfort that some people might feel.