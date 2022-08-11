Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Playhouse is rescheduling this weekend’s performances of Kinky Boots due to members of the cast, crew and orchestra testing positive for COVID-19.

The following shows have been rescheduled:

· Thursday, August 11, rescheduled to Thursday, August 18

· Friday, August 12, rescheduled to Tuesday, August 16

· Saturday, August 13, rescheduled to Wednesday, August 17

· Sunday, August 14 – No Change

Clue and Elf: The Musical public auditions on Tuesday, August 16, have been rescheduled to Sunday, August 14, at 6:30 pm.

“To protect the rest of our cast, crew, volunteers, and guests, we have decided this is the safest way to proceed. Therefore, the Playhouse box office is contacting all patrons who had tickets for Kinky Boots, August 11 through the 13th. Ticket holders for Kinky Boots, who had to reschedule, will receive a $5 discount for tickets to either Clue or The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director.

“While this is disappointing news, we promise to continue to bring great shows to shows to the community,” Lechner continued. “We are pleased to announce several upcoming shows, including Sound of Music, Clue, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, and Elf: The Musical. Tickets for Sound of Music go on sale Monday, August 15.”

To purchase tickets or for more information you can contact the Erie Playhouse ticket office at 814-454-2852 or visit erieplayhouse.org.