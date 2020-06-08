Weekend silent march in Erie brings over 2,000 people together, raising concerns about COVID-19

A silent march through downtown Erie this weekend brought over 2,000 people together to honor George Floyd.

Many in attendance at this weekend’s march were wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite those precautions there is still some concern about social distancing.

Chelsea Swift was live outside City Hall this afternoon after speaking with Mayor Joe Schember, who attended the peaceful demonstration.

The mayor said the march is the start of addressing racial inequality here in Erie and although it is great to see people coming together, the march does cause some concerns about spreading COVID-19.

During the march, local pastors took the stage in Perry Square, sharing concerns of the African American community.

The mayor said the demonstration was moving, however, there were over 2,000 people in attendance. He believes those who attended the silent march should be tested.

“It certainly raises concerns about COVID-19, because we were close together. Just about everybody had masks on, which is good. I think we tried to keep social distance, but with that many people it was really hard to do,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The mayor added that eliminating racism and prejudice has always been one of his top priorities while in office and that he has not been tested for COVID-19, but if he shows any symptoms he will get tested.