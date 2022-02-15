Wegman’s distributes free N95 masks

As part of the fight against COVID-19, free N95 masks are now available at Wegman’s stores.

The offer is part of the Federal Mask Distribution Program to provide adult N95 masks to the public at no cost.

Beginning on February 15th, you can get the masks at any of the 106 Wegman’s. This includes both stores in Erie.

There is a limit however to three masks per person while supplies last.

The local Wegman’s are located at 6143 Peach Street and 5028 West Ridge Road in Millcreek.