Health care workers will be testing 700 staff members and patients in the next few days after the first COVID-19 cases were reported at Wesbury Nursing Home Facilities in Crawford County.

Three cases were reported in the past week, apparently traced to a per diem employee who tested positive on Oct. 12th.

The tests will include both the Grace Rehabilitation and Health Center and the Cribbs Residential Center.

These are the first positive cases at Wesbury since the pandemic began.