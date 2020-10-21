Wesbury Nursing Home facilities in Meadville now reporting where two new positive cases of COVID-19 results are located

The Wesbury Nursing Home facilities in Meadville are now reporting where two new positive cases of COVID-19 results are located.

This comes after all the staff and residents were tested on October 15th and 16th.

These cases include one staff member and one resident who are both from the Grace Rehabilitation and Health Center.

The facility is reporting that there are no cases at the Cribbs Residential Center. All of this comes after one employee tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the testing of all 700 employees and residents of both facilities.

These are the first positive cases at Wesbury since the pandemic began.