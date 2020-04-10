What’s next for students now that schools are closed for the rest of the school year

Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that all schools in the state are closed for the rest of the academic year.

This announcement came as no surprise to local school districts.

However, when school districts began transitioning to online courses, many thought it would be temporary.

So what do local school districts have in place for the “new normal?”

The Erie School District says they will receive $6.8 million from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

One plan the district has for the money is to help students who don’t have access to the digital devices get what they need.

The district also plans to make a way to meet the needs of the students in regards to graduation.

“This changes day by day and hour by hour. I think what we’ve learned is that we just need to be flexible and adaptable as things develop,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent, Erie School District.

The Erie City School District will begin their mandatory online instruction on April 20th.