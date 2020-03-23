What’s Open? A list of local places remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic

Below is a list of local places that have told JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie they are currently open:
- Bob Ferrando Ford Lincoln
- 8868 W Ridge Rd, Girard, PA 16417
- Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Service, Parts, & Accessories Departments are open.
- Sales Department available through email or phone only.
- First Responders (Fire, Police, EMT), or essential medical employees (Hospital, Senior Care, or PCP office) will have top priority in scheduling
- Teresa’s Deli-Lakeshore
- 5360 W Lake Rd, Erie, PA 16505
- 9 a.m. -7 p.m. daily
- Carry out food: subs, pizzas and dinners
- Connie’s Ice Cream/Presque Isle Pizza
- Monday – Sunday 3 p.m. -9 p.m.
- They are taking phone orders and taking credit card payments over the phone. “Call when you arrive and we will bring the food to your car to avoid as much contact as possible also cash is accepted.”
- Mikes Sports Bar & Grill
- 2208 Rice Ave, Lake City PA 16423
- Delivery or to-go: 11 a.m. -10 p.m.
- 814-774-2401
- Cali’s West Catering–Carry out and Delivery
- 1313 Harper Dr.
- Erie, PA 16505
- 814-833-3033
- M-F 11 a.m. -7 p.m. for delivery
- M-F 11 a.m. -8 p.m. for carry out
- www.caliswestcatering.com
- Calamaris Squid Row
- 1317 State Street, Erie, PA 16501
- 814-459-4276
- http://www.calamaris-squidrow.com
- everyday carry out
- free delivery to residences & businesses from 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
- Gem City Dinor (Carryout)
- 3535 W. 12th St, Erie, PA 16505
- (814) 920-4230
- https://m.facebook.com/gemcitydinor/
- Mon – Sun 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- carry out and call ahead orders
- Delivery via UberEats and DoorDash
- 2099 Interchange Road, Erie, PA 16509
- BuffaloWildWings.com
- Open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dominick’s Diner (CARRY-OUT)
- 123 East 12th St, Erie, Pa 16501
- 814-456-6891
- (Hours for the week will be posted on their FB page once determined)
- FB page link: www.facebook.com/DominicksEatery/
- Porkys Pizzeria
- 302 West 8th St, Erie, Pa 16502
- Delivery and Takeout
- Lunch Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dinner Monday – Sunday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Porky’s Pizzeria
- 3512 Buffalo Road, Erie, Pa 16510
- Delivery or takeout
- Monday – Sunday
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Cork 1794
- 900 West Erie Plaza Drive, Erie, PA
- (814) 651-0332
- https://www.cork1794.com
- Everyday, 11 a.m. -8 p.m.
- Beechwood Golf Club
- 6401 Gorski Rd., Fairview, PA 16415
- 814-833-0527
- Carry-out only
- Menu can be found at www.BeechwoodGolfClub.com
- Tuesday-Thursday 4-8 p.m.
- Friday 11-8 p.m.
- Saturday 4-8 p.m.
- Donatos Pizza (Carryout & Delivery)
- 1535 W 8th St., Erie, PA 16505
- (814) 722-5900
- https://www.donatos.com/menu?location=421
- Su-Th 11:00 a.m.– 10:00 p.m., F-Sa 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Tickle’s (Carryout and Delivery)
- 17 West 4th St., Erie, PA 16507
- 814-455-5718
- M-F: 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m., phone orders start at 8:30 a.m.
- Olive Garden
- 5945 Peach St., Kearsarge, PA 16509
- 814-866-1145
- Carside, online ordering and payments
- Open daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- www.olivegarden.com
- Catering delivery
- Dee’s Delicatessen
- Delivery and Carryout
- 3049 Glenwood Park Avenue, Erie, PA 16508
- (814)456-5115
- M-F 8 a.m. -3 p.m. Phone orders start at 8 a.m.
- https://www.facebook.com/Dees-Delicatessen-1561204997457316