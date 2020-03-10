Wheel of Fortune to stop taping with a live studio audience as a precaution against coronavirus

Wheel of Fortune will stop taping with a live studio audience indefinitely as a precaution against coronavirus.

Sony produces Wheel of Fortune and it is also behind Jeopardy. That show is reportedly considering a similar move.

Experts say people who are older or who have underlying health issues are at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is 73-years-old. He had surgery in November.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is 79-years-old. He is currently battling pancreatic cancer.