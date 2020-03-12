1  of  2
When to seek medical attention if you think you may have coronavirus

Coronavirus
COVID-19 Interactive Map

Officials at Saint Vincent Hospital say they are ready in case the coronavirus shows up in our area.

There are now 1,300 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. with still none confirmed in Erie County.

Doctors are getting a lot of questions about when to go to the hospital if you have flu-like symptoms.

They say if you are feeling mild symptoms you may be better off staying home.

But, how do you determine if you are feeling sick enough to seek help? One piece of advice is to ask yourselves some of the same questions you would hear from a medical professional.

Dr. Wayne says there is currently no community testing. Patients must first be tested for the flu and ultimately be approved for COVID-19 testing by the Department of Health.

