White House reinstates Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing

ABC NEWS— The White House has reinstated Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing after initially cancelling it this morning, as President Donald Trump faces backlash for floating the idea of injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 — which he later called “sarcasm.”

White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany, after announcing the cancellation earlier Monday, took to Twitter to announce its reinstatement and to say the White House will be releasing additional guidance at the evening briefing and that the president would appear.

Trump is also scheduled to appear before cameras at a 4 p.m. event with retail CEOs, and that there would be a “new look” to the daily White House briefings, shifting focus to the economy.

He laid the groundwork for pulling back briefings over the weekend, when he did not hold any briefings, tweeting they were “not worth the time and effort” because of “hostile” media questions.

As businesses in at least 13 states begin reopening their doors again this week, after a record-shattering 26 million people have filed for unemployment in the last month, the American people also enter a new week grappling with mixed signals on whether it’s safe to return to normal life.

While Vice President Mike Pence said at the last White House briefing on Friday that the U.S. could have “this coronavirus epidemic behind us” by “Memorial Day weekend,” coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday that “social distancing will be with us through the summer.”